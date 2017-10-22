Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hashish seized

Hashish seized

CHARSADDA: The police seized 10 kilograms (kg) of hashish and arrested two drug-traffickers during checking at the Sardaryab checkpost on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police signalled a motorcar (HD-575) to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 10 kg of hashish from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The law-enforcers also arrested the alleged drug-traffickers identified as Kiramatullah and Imran.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement