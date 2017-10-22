Hashish seized

CHARSADDA: The police seized 10 kilograms (kg) of hashish and arrested two drug-traffickers during checking at the Sardaryab checkpost on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police signalled a motorcar (HD-575) to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 10 kg of hashish from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The law-enforcers also arrested the alleged drug-traffickers identified as Kiramatullah and Imran.