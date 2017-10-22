Hashish seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: The police seized 10 kilograms (kg) of hashish and arrested two drug-traffickers during checking at the Sardaryab checkpost on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that acting on a tip-off, the police signalled a motorcar (HD-575) to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 10 kg of hashish from the secret cavities of the vehicle.
The law-enforcers also arrested the alleged drug-traffickers identified as Kiramatullah and Imran.
CHARSADDA: The police seized 10 kilograms (kg) of hashish and arrested two drug-traffickers during checking at the Sardaryab checkpost on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that acting on a tip-off, the police signalled a motorcar (HD-575) to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 10 kg of hashish from the secret cavities of the vehicle.
The law-enforcers also arrested the alleged drug-traffickers identified as Kiramatullah and Imran.
Comments