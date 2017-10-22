Rupee may remain steady

The rupee is likely to sustain the current levels next week on the expectations of flat dollar demand from importers, analysts said on Saturday. The rupee appears to be trading steady somewhere between 105.42 and 105.50 against the dollar in the interbank market, an analyst said. The currency pair; however, could face mild pressure owing to sluggish foreign financial inflows. The rupee softened three paisas during the outgoing week as it finished at 105.40 on Monday and 105.43 on the last trading day (Friday).