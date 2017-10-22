Mayor orders resolving KMC-KDA issues in a week

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said on Saturday issues between the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) should be resolved within a week, stressing that there was no need for such taxes and money which caused difficulties for the people and damage to the city.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office with the management of the district municipal corporations (DMCs), the KDA and the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) to review the affairs of these organisations under the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2013.

He said henceforth only the KMC would receive building material and generators charges, the DIG Traffic would be contacted on the issue of the towing away of vehicles from no- parking lots on KMC-controlled roads.

He further directed that all shops, cabins and other encroachments from bus stops must be removed immediately and all districts should clear the pavements from all kinds of encroachments so that the citizens could be facilitated.