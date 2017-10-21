Life in a metro

Karachi is the financial hub of the country. In past, it was called the city of lights. The streets were washed consistently at night and the light post were there to light every spot. This all appears to be excessively intriguing and a fantasy at present, for today’s Karachi is the opposite of what we hear about it from our elders. Today’s Karachi is loaded with so many problems, including the shortage of electricity, faulty sewage systems, broken roads, the water crisis, traffic problems, and high illiteracy rate.

These problems are increasing day by day and building a negative impact on the minds of citizens of Karachi. As a result, the entire country is suffering. These problems can be solved if the local and provincial governments join hands. They can plan how to solve these problems and come up with a solution. These collective efforts will make our city clean and highly developed.

Abdullah Ahmad (Karachi)