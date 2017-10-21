Addicted to phones

It is unfortunate that nowadays children prefer to stick to their gadgets instead of adopting some sort of physical activities. This trend has stunted the physical as well as mental growth of children as well as teenagers. This addiction is creating lot of problems among our children. They are busy in sending text messages to their friends and aimlessly browsing the internet. Such students lag far behind in their studies as they remain glued to their mobile phones and do not pay attention to their studies.

To tackle this alarming situation, it is the responsibility of teachers and parents to steer the energies of our youth towards positive and constructive activities. Teachers should teach students the harmful and negative impact of excessive use of mobile phones and other gadgets. In the same way, parents must keep an eye on their children’s activities and advise them to refrain from sapping their energies in worthless chores.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)