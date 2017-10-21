Sat October 21, 2017
World

AFP
October 21, 2017

82 held in Brazil

82 held in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian police said Friday they have arrested 82 people connected to an internet pedophile ring in an operation conducted alongside US authorities. More than 1,100 agents took part in what federal police said was "one of the biggest operations in the world". Searches were conducted across 24 states and the capital Brasilia -- almost the entire country.

