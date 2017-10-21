Waseem considering representing US or South Korea

KARACHI: Mohammad Waseem, World Boxing Council (WBC) two-time flyweight world silver title winner, is considering representing the United States or South Korea in his world title fight which he is expected to play against Japan’s Daigo Higa early next year.

It is the lack of sponsorship and support from Pakistan government and corporate sector which is forcing the 30-year old Quetta-born boxer to consider playing for some other country.

“You know I am very much tired. Nobody is giving me respect in Pakistan. I am thankful to the Pakistan government for the support it extended to me after I defended world silver title last year,” Waseem told ‘The News’ on Friday. “But it’s not enough as boxing is a very expensive game and I need a lot of fund.

“I did not want to even think about such steps but now I am compelled to do so. I cannot waste what is left in me. I am now on the brink of fighting for the world crown which if I won would be a great achievement for the country,” said Waseem, who has so far played eight pro bouts, winning all with six knock-outs. As an amateur boxer, he represented Pakistan for over ten years. He won several international medals during his illustrious career for Pakistan. And the 2014, the last year of his amateur career, was the most successful as in that year he not only won silver in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games but also bronze in the Incheon Asian Games.

“Head of the Southern Command Gen Amir Zia has always backed me. The Balochistan Chief Minister despite promise did not support me. The corporate sector has completely ignored me. Had I won such titles for any other nation I would have been given top status and my career would have been flourishing,” the boxer said.

“See I have been training in the United States and Panama for so long and I need money. I have to play the world title bout in Japan in near future because of lack of money. Had I got sponsorship and constant support my promoter could have arranged the same fight against Higa in South Korea which would have been a plus point for me,” Waseem said.

Having won three successive fights in Panama, Waseem returned to Quetta a few days ago. Waseem said he could have got South Korea’s nationality when he joined AK Promotions, headed by Andy Kim, a couple of years back. But he opted against that because he thought that after his achievements Pakistan government and the corporate sector would back him. “Some influential people of sports in Pakistan have not even congratulated me on my achievements. I have never been even invited by Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) to honour me for what I am and what I have so far achieved. Nobody respects me,” the boxer lamented.

“Once the date of my world title fight is announced I will return to the United States to resume my preparations,” the fighter said.About Pakistan’s boxing, Waseem said he had not seen anything positive. “I don’t think any solid work is being done for the revival of Pakistan’s boxing. Here there is no future for boxers,” said Waseem, who lifted the world silver title when he defeated Jether Oliva of the Philippines in Seoul on July 17, 2016. He strongly defended the title against Giemel Magramo of the Philippines also in Seoul on November 27 last year.