61 students complete finance specialisation course

PESHAWAR: Over 61 finance specialisation students completed the certificate course “Fixed income and Investment Trading” at the Institute of Management Sciences here on Friday.

The certification course, which provides tools and opportunities on secondary markets and conventions of the Debt Capital Market of Pakistan was designed and developed by the USAID Financial Market Development (FMD) and the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP).

This was the last in a series of trainings conducted in the last the week at different institutions in Peshawar by USAID FMD Experts. The course was attended by industry professionals. The Institute of Management Studies, University of Peshawar, finance specialisation students competed this certification which is the first and only one of this kind developed in Pakistan.

Over the week, 118 senior faculty members and banking industry professionals students received course certifications. At the University of Peshawar, there were 23 female participants. Ambreen Khaliq, a student attending this course at IMS said, “We enjoyed this course because it is very interactive. This certificate will help me in my work.”

Dinar Wali, a representative of the Career Development Center at IMS, University of Peshawar said, “We are focused on developing our students as a skilled workforce. These experts designed and delivered some very practical sessions which will be very beneficial for the students.”