Govt protecting money laundering: Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday alleged the PML-N government continued to protect tax-evaders and money launderers and the new burden of taxes on the masses was shameful.

He wrote on his social media account that money laundering of 10 billion dollars yearly from Pakistan was leading the country to debts and economic crisis. Imran criticised the government, stating that the PML-N government was shamelessly protecting tax-evaders and money launderers. He charged money laundering of dollars 10 billion yearly was leading Pakistan to spiralling debts and worsened the economic crisis.

“Burden of this passed on every year to ordinary citizens as revenue shortfall looms while the government has now raised import duties on over 400 items,” he said. He added it was extremely shameful that how a failing government was crippling its citizens with rising debt burden and spiralling prices simply to protect the corruption mafias.

Meanwhile, hailing the court’s indictment of Sharif family members, acting Secretary Information PTI Fawad Choudhary has stated that this was a historic day for the country, as today Sharif family had been indicted over corruption charges. He lashed out at FBR, SECP and NAB and wondered whether the PTI should launch another movement for the accountability of other hundreds of people named in the Panama Papers.

“Today is a monumental day in Pakistan’s judicial history. PTI is contended over the progress of cases in the accountability court. Credit goes to the leadership of Chairman PTI Imran Khan for the historic trial which brought the members of most powerful family in the dock of law. Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and Capt. Safdar have been indicted and Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have also been declared as fugitives,” said senior leader PTI and acting Secretary Information PTI Fawad Hussain Choudhary while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Fawad asked that whether Pakistan was a banana republic or a state founded on democratic principles. He added then that one had to shut down the city or went on strike to make institutions perform their due duties. “It’s extremely shameful that state institutions such as SECP, FBR and NAB turned blind eye to the criminals,” he said.

Criticising Maryam Nawaz, he stated that she blatantly refused ownership of properties but now she has been proven owner of London flat and her lies came before the nation. He said Sharifs’ saga of corruption was heading towards conclusion. “The budget for Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, increased to Rs21billion from the estimated budget, which was Rs16 billion”, he said and added that London properties were brought from the money stashed from the project.

Fawad contended that apart from London properties case, there were other case with more importance, which includes exclusively FZE capital and Azizia Steel mills. Criticising Sharif family, he said that once the volume 10 of JIT is made public people will be surprised to see the globally extended business empire of House Sharif.

He maintained that it was grave injustice to compare the cases of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Central Secretary General PTI Jahangir Tareen with Panama Papers case against Sharifs. He claimed that the cases against PTI leaders were politically motivated and destined to be trashed.