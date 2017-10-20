CM launches practical work on BRT, at last

PESHAWAR: Despite its own leadership’s harangue against the Metro Bus services in other provinces, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday launched work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project with a renewed pledge to complete it in six months.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak performed the groundbreaking of the project that is estimated to cost more than Rs49 billion.

The function was held at the Northern Bypass and Motorway (M1) juncture on the eastern tip of the provincial metropolis.

It was attended by Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir, Peshawar District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan, Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan, senior government officials and public representatives.

PTI chief Imran Khan was conspicuous by his absence even though he has been attending inauguration and completion of projects in the province ruled by his party.

The 26 kilometres long BRT would be the biggest urban transit project in the province. It would operate along a corridor between Chamkani and Hayatabad after passing through 31 stations, including 23 to be built on-ground and eight overhead. This would consist of 14.8 kiloemtres at grade, 8.3 elevated section and three kilometres of underpasses.

Three main contractors, Sichuan Province Geological Engineering Company, Maqbool Associates Private Limited and Ch. Abdul Latif and Sons Private Limited have secured the contract for the project as a joint venture.

The ceremony was told that it would be a third generation corridor having a dedicated bicycle lane. The project would cater to passengers from 68 kilometres radius using the Kohat, GT and Charsadda feeder routes. There are plans to run 200 air-conditioned buses on BRT.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak challenged Punjab and Sindh governments to compare the price and extra benefits of their projects with those being offered by the Peshawar BRT.

He also referred to the issues that led to the delay in launching of the project. He said that he was time and again advised not to go for the project when the general election is only months away.

“I am not concerned about any election. I only think of my people and province,” he declared. He said the project would be a challenge for him, but it would be completed in time by all means.

The chief minister said that he worked hard for about four years to bring the project on ground as it was one of his promises to give the best communication system to the dwellers of Peshawar.

“I am often told by some people that Peshawar is not the whole province, but I tell them that Peshawar is the one that gave us (PTI) 100 percent results in previous election,” he said.

Giving the breakdown of the project expenditures, the chief minister said the total cost would be Rs48 billion including infrastructure expenses of Rs29 billion. He said another Rs7.87 billion of the project money would be spent to purchase 300 buses and Rs4 billion to build parking plazas at the Chamkani, Dabgari and Hayatabad stations for the commuters to park their cars and use BRT buses.

He said about Rs4 billion would the cost of land while Rs1 billion would be given as compensation to the shopkeepers and transporters whose businesses are going to be affected by the BRT project.

He said that Punjab was giving billions as subsidy to keep its Metro running while Peshawar BRT would be sustainable needing no subsidy.

Apart from the BRT, he also touched upon other projects of his government and said that under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the greater Peshawar Circular Train project would also be launched to connect Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda and Peshawar.

He said that people voted PTI to power for bringing change in the province. “And the change is the quality in service delivery. Merit in the province is the change. Change is the strengthening of the institutions and change is the devolution of powers to the local representatives in the province. All this is the vision of Imran Khan who wants change, rule of law and merit in the province,” Pervez Khattak declared.