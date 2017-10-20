US doesn’t want Pakistan to prosper: Durrani

BANNU: Federal Minister for Housing and Works and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani on Thursday said the United States (US) had always deceived Pakistan and was against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking at a gathering in Bannu Township, he said that the US did not want economically stable and prosperous Pakistan while China had always helped the country in its critical times. “US is always jealous of Pak-China friendship,” he added. The JUI-F local leaders, including Javedur Rehman, Qari Abdullah, Malik Yousaf Khan, Malik Saleem Khan and Akbar Niaz, were present on the occasion.

Durrani said that prosperity of the area was the foremost priority of him and his party. “I have honoured my pledge of the provision of gas supply to the Bannu Township,” he said, adding that all the available resources would be used for the welfare of the people.