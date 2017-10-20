155 graduates get degrees at FUMC Convocation

Islamabad: The convocation 2017 for the Foundation University Medical College (FUMC) was held at the University Auditorium on Thursday.

Lt Gen (r) Syed Zamir Ul Hassan Shah, HI(M), the secretary defence, Ministry of Defence and Chancellor, Foundation University (FU) was the chief guest.

Maj Gen (r) Khadim Hussain, HI(M), rector FU and Maj Gen (r) Dr. Akhtar Waheed HI(M), Director FU were also present on the occasion. As many as 155 MBBS graduates were awarded degrees by the Secretary Defence.

The chief guest also awarded 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 54 merit certificates. The award for best graduating student was clinched by Dr. Anusha Pervaiz. In his welcome address, rector of Foundation University highlighted the progress and academic excellence FU has achieved in the past years. He said, “Foundation University has been ranked as Category ‘W4’ (the highest academic rating category) by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He hoped that the College of Dentistry (FUCD) and the Institute of Rehab Sciences (FUIRS) shall also follow the footprints of Medical College to achieve academic excellence. He stressed, “Throughout human history, the nations that accumulated and used scientific knowledge, always led the others. In the modern world, where knowledge accumulation is increasing with every passing year, the fear of a knowledge gap between the developed and the developing nations is widening further. Pakistan being no exception is also making determined efforts to promote higher education and research in the country.”