TMUC student council takes oath

Islamabad :The Millennium University College (TMUC), H-11/4 formalises Student Council 2017-2018 in an effort to regularising the student body and to encourage Millennials to become responsible pupil and citizen, says a press release.

Ahmer Bilal Soofi, former Federal Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Senior Partner ABS & Co and President WWF, Pakistan graced this auspicious occasion as chief guest. He administered the oath after awarding the badges and sachets to the newly appointed members of the student council which they received with immense pride and diligence.

Also speaking on the occasion, TMUC Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) urged the students to represent The Millennium University College responsibly, study hard and uphold the institution’s heritage while working for its progress.

TMUC Islamabad students vowed under oath that they would faithfully execute their duties as members of the Student Council and devote themselves to the serious pursuit of knowledge and truth, in order to become a contributing member of the society.

Addressing the student council on the occasion chief guest Ahmer Bilal Soofi emphasized on the need for the students to “distance themselves from extensive use of technology” while advising them to engage in healthy debate to generate creative ideas. He urged them to become responsible citizens and assume their leadership role to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan. He appreciated the students while commending the TMUC leadership for providing the students with the right academic atmosphere, guidance and mentorship.

Prominent members of the newly installed student council thanked the leadership and urged the students to learn from their seniors while giving them due respect. TMUC firmly believes in the ideology of cultivating the logical and organised future leaders and nation building in its students by equipping them with the best of analytical abilities and conclusive skills required for facing global challenges.