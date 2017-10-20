Seminar on Social and National Cohesion held

Islamabad: One-day seminar on ‘Social and National Cohesion’ was held at Roots School System, DHAI Flagship Campus, here.

The founder/chairperson of Roots School System Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq and CEO Roots IVY International Schools and Executive Director Roots School System Dr. Khadija Mushtaq, senior members of the management staff, esteemed faculty members and high school students heartily welcomed all the honourable speakers at the seminar on ‘National and Social Cohesion.’

The event also showcased an exhibition on ‘Promoting Peace through Art.’ The students of all branches of Roots Schools, IVY, Schools and Garden Schools enthusiastically participated in the Art Exhibition by drawing and painting their expressions and messages through the medium of art. The entire arena was most aesthetically adorned by the art work.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Parliamentarians guest speakers, Shehryar Afridi and Romina Alam along with the Director General Kamran Malik Ministry of Human Rights and other speakers, Touqeer Sargana and Dr. Zia Haq, DG IRI.

They highly appreciated the thought provoking messages drawn through the strokes of a brush and commended the teachers for inculcating the values of peace, harmony and tolerance in the hearts and minds of the young students.

Dr. Khadija Mushtaq welcomed the distinguished guest speakers and highlighted the dire need of Social and National Cohesion in our educational institutes and in every field across the country. She emphasised that “We have to generate positivity by making our youth believe in themselves. As educators we have to instil hope of a promising and bright future among each and every student.