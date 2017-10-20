ITU session on plagiarism

LAHORE :National Center for Academic Integrity and Quality Enhancement Cell at Information Technology University (ITU) organised Thursday a session on combating plague of plagiarism through using Turnitin software.

A large number of people attended the event. They termed the session very helpful in understanding the plagiarism policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

National Center for Academic Integrity Director Dr Muhammad Ramzan and ITU Manager Library Muhammad Asif were the resource persons. They briefed the participants about the software and its effectiveness.