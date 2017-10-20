OPC reviews status of complaints

LAHORE :Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti has said that complaints of expatriates about housing schemes were being entertained on priority and a close interaction has been developed with the management of these schemes to ensure timely handing-over the possession of plots to expats.

Adzaal Bhatti was presiding over a meeting to review the status of provision of plots to expatss in a private housing scheme. OPC Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari and representatives of housing scheme attended the meeting. Current status of complaints was discussed in the meeting and commissioner OPC issued necessary instructions in this regard.

conference: The 2017 international conference on agricultural and food science and 7th international conference on biotechnology and bioengineering will be held from October 26 to 27 at Virtual University of Pakistan Lahore.

According to a press release, this event is being organised by the Virtual University of Pakistan in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Science Foundation and Punjab Agriculture Research Board. The conference aims to bring together academicians, researchers and experts for interaction and exchange of ideas and to promote the development of biotechnology and bioengineering.

It has been designed to provide an innovative and comprehensive overview of agricultural and food science. A focus will be given on new approaches and applications in agricultural and food biotechnology, animal science & biotechnology, Plant Science & Biotechnology, Food Science & Nutrition, Agricultural Resources, Environment & Agricultural Engineering, Agriculture Sustainable, Economic and Management. Renowned scientists across the world will be presenting their research work and plenary talks in this event. Details can be seen on the website www.icbb.vu.edu.pk.