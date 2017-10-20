‘PTI to win fight against graft’

LAHORE :PTI leader Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the PML-N will have to select one thing from corruption and democracy. In a statement issued on Thursday, he said the future of rulers has become bleak due to corruption as they had done nothing except looting the national exchequer. He said the fight of PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan will meet success despite opposition of the rulers, adding Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is fighting under the leadership of Imran Khan to make Pakistan safe, secure and progressive country. The country will be on way to progress under the leadership of Imran Khan, he said.