Hindus celebrate Diwali in Lahore

LAHORE :Congratulating Hindu community on Diwali, Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Muhammad Siddiq-ul-Farooq has said the historic event is for lighting up lamps and extending love with each other, irrespective of their caste, religion or region.

Addressing a ceremony at Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road on Thursday, Siddiq said like Muslims people of other religions also enjoy religious freedom in the country. Communities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, he said, adding ETPB is doing a number of development works across the country to protect and promote religious sites of Hindus, Sikhs and other religions.

The Hindu community prayed for prosperity of Pakistan. A large number of people from various beliefs attended the ceremony.

greeting: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir congratulated the Hindu community on their festival of Diwali and said people of different faiths are an equal citizen of Pakistan and all the religious minorities enjoy equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan.