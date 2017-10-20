Pakistan look to extend winning streak

SHARJAH: Pakistan have an ideal chance to extend their winning streak when they face dispirited Sri Lanka in the fourth One-day International (ODI) here on Friday (today).

Pakistan’s winning run in the ODIs currently stands at seven. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have suffered ten straight losses in one-dayers and will be keen not to go into their next tour with that run stretching to an unseemly dozen.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s men have already won the five-match series 3-0.But Pakistan have been rocked by the announcement that Mohammad Hafeez has been reported for a suspect action. The batting all-rounder is, however, expected to play in what could be an unchanged XI. So far, the young bowling attack has performed well, so much so that Mohammad Amir’s absence has barely been noticed.

Apart from Ahmed Shehzad’s woes in the first two games followed by Imam-ul-Haq’s heroics on Wednesday, Fakhar Zaman has been flying under the radar. On three occasions this series, he has reached double figures, but scores of 43, 11 and 29 suggest a failure to capitalise. In the recent series against the World XI in Lahore, Zaman had scores of 8, 21 and 27.

With Angelo Mathews’ all-round class appears sorely missed, Sri Lankan batsmen can’t seem to read Pakistan’s spinners, and their bowlers lack penetration. Chamara Kapugedera was brought into the side for the third game, but now appears likely to miss the series, after a throw from the keeper struck him under the right eye, causing heavy swelling.

Sri Lankan fans’ frustration has boiled over several times in a wretched 2017. After the third ODI, the brunt of their ire was directed at Dinesh Chandimal, whose 49-ball 19 sapped the momentum from the Sri Lankan innings.

However, Upul Tharanga also slowed down after the opening partnership was broken, suggesting it was genuinely difficult to score in the middle overs.But Chandimal, who also unwisely burned his side’s review, has struggled this ODI series, with scores of 4, 2 and 19. As Sri Lanka’s most experienced batsman after Tharanga, his side need him to find form if they are to leave the UAE with a limited-overs win.

Sri Lanka made a statement by dropping Kusal Mendis for the third game. His replacement Kapugedera remains doubtful following a freak injury during the third ODI. That might see Mendis return to the side. If Kapugedera is fit, Siriwardana’s place in the team will be under pressure too following an indifferent series so far.

The conditions in Sharjah may present the side bowling second a problem with dew. The pitch is unlikely to vary from the surfaces in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Today’s match

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 04:00 pm (PST)