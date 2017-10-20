Fri October 20, 2017
Business

October 20, 2017

K-Electric wins award

KARACHI: K-Electric Limited has won the Fire and Safety Award 2017 for the sixth consecutive year, a statement said on Thursday.

The award ceremony was organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) and Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP), it added.

The award recognises KE’s commitment for adopting and implementing a robust Fire Safety Management System throughout its network.

The power utility conducts regular safety trainings for its employees and during FY16, over 63,000 hours were focused on training in areas, including basic safety, environmental awareness, quality management system, first aid, firefighting and protocols for the peak season of summer, it added.

Additionally, KE’s team conducted numerous sessions about fire prevention and safety practices at the Federal Civil Defence Training School, Karachi.

