Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

IBAN must to maintain CDS accounts

IBAN must to maintain CDS accounts

KARACHI: Central Depository Company (CDC) has made it mandatory for accountholders to provide international bank account numbers (IBAN) as part of the registration details for existing and new accounts in the Central Depository System (CDS).

As per Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017, all listed companies are required to pay cash dividend directly into the bank accounts of their shareholders electronically. For companies to comply with this requirement and to make this process efficient, it has become mandatory that IBAN of investing public is available to pay cash dividends electronically.

“This amendment will facilitate the electronic payment of cash dividends directly into the bank account of shareholders, making the process more transparent, efficient, and in line with international best practices,” a statement said. CDC has advised the investors to provide the IBAN number of title holder of the CDS account to CDC, and for physical securities, to their respective registrars latest by October 31, 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement