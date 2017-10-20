Abu Dhabi delegate visits University of Central Punjab

New York University

Dr. Robert Young, Dean Fine Arts, New York University Abu Dhabi and Dean Faculty of Law and Dr. Shakeel Kazmi, New York University Abu Dhabi visited University of Central Punjab. Dr. Muhammad Zafarullah, Pro-Rector UCP along with Dr. Fehmida Sultana, Dean Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Dr. Hadia Awan Dean Faculty of Law welcomed and Dr. Faisal Mustafa, Dean UCP Business School welcomed the guests and discussed mutual interests with Foreign Delegate.

Both Guests inspired by Quality education provided by UCP and after discussion it was acknowledge that both Universities have same mutual avenues to work on. In this regard Faculty members from New York University Abu Dhabi will be available for teaching courses in UCP. The visit culminated with Campus Visit and Group Photo.***