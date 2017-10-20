Rupee unchanged

The rupee remained firm in a dull trade on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee finished at 105.41 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 105.40 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The domestic unit was traded as low as 105.42 and high of 105.47. In the kerb market, the rupee / dollar parity continued to weaken, as it was traded at 107.20/50 against 107/25 for buying and selling.