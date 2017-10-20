Rupee unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee remained firm in a dull trade on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee finished at 105.41 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 105.40 in the interbank foreign exchange market.
The domestic unit was traded as low as 105.42 and high of 105.47. In the kerb market, the rupee / dollar parity continued to weaken, as it was traded at 107.20/50 against 107/25 for buying and selling.
The rupee remained firm in a dull trade on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee finished at 105.41 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 105.40 in the interbank foreign exchange market.
The domestic unit was traded as low as 105.42 and high of 105.47. In the kerb market, the rupee / dollar parity continued to weaken, as it was traded at 107.20/50 against 107/25 for buying and selling.
Comments