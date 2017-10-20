CDWP approves 31 development projects worth Rs360 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday sanctioned 31 development projects worth Rs360 billion, including 12 mega projects valuing Rs342 billion.

CDWP, in a meeting chaired by Sartaj Aziz, deputy chairman of Planning Commission, referred the projects to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) for the final approval. Officials from different ministries and provincial governments also attended the meeting.

The approved projects include schemes in transport and communication, energy, water resources, information technology, physical planning and housing, environment and health sectors. CDWP approved three projects worth Rs3.714 billion for energy sector. Three of the energy projects worth Rs41.387 billion were referred to Ecnec for further approval.

Energy sector projects are related to construction of 132 kilovolt (kV) grid station in Splinji, Balochistan and allied 132kV SDT Darwaza – Splinji transmission line of 65 kilometre, 220kV Jamrud substation along with associated 220 kV transmission line and establishment of new 132 kV grid station Puran, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CDWP also considered two projects of water resources with the total proposed cost of Rs16 billion. Both of these projects were forwarded to Ecnec. They include construction of 200 dams/check dams in Killa Abdullah, Gulistan and Dobandai Tehsils, district Killa Abdullah, and construction of Garuk storage dam in district Kharan, Balochistan.

The Party also recommended two projects of transport and communication sector with an estimated cost of Rs193 billion. The projects pertain to design, tendering assistance and construction of Malakand tunnel project valuing Rs177.9 billion, and procurement/construction of six maritime patrol vessels (four with 600 tons each and two with 1,500 tons each) for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency at a cost of Rs15.948 billion. The projects were referred to Ecnec.

CDWP approved seven physical planning and housing projects worth Rs28 billion out of nine proposed. Only one of them was, however, referred to Ecnec for further approval.

Seven physical planning and housing projects are related to construction of SSP office, Lines headquarter and Beat for National Highways and Motorway police in Gwadar, construction of accommodation for four wings in Gorgana, Painda Cheena, Dogra and Shilman Khyber Agency, construction of model prison at H-16, Islamabad, land acquisition and site development of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics for construction of new campus, improvement and uplift of Gulshan-e-Jinnah F-5/2, Islamabad, construction of federal lodge No. 2 Shami road, Peshawar and construction of accommodation, training and administrative blocks and barracks in Gilgit, Hunza, Diamer and Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan for establishment of special protection unit for Gilgit Baltistan police

The Party also approved three science and technology projects out of four put forward to it. Cost of the three projects is estimated at Rs2.35 billion. These science and technology projects include development of Sindh Madrasatul Islam campus at Education City, Malir, Karachi (phase-I).

The CDWP considered five projects of industries and commerce, but approved three and forwarded one to Ecnec for further approval. The approved projects are related to fruits, vegetables and condiments processing centre, Naushehro Feroze, National Business Development Program for small and medium enterprises sector and product development centre for composites-based sports goods.

One health sector’s project, related to Prime Minister’s National Health Program, with a total cost of Rs33 billion was referred to Ecnec for further approval. The Party also approved a governance sector project with the total cost of Rs732 million. This is a support project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

CDWP sanctioned one environment sector’s project with an estimated cost of Rs193.6 million. The project aims at improving decision making system to avail global environment benefits.