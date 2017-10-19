Imran challenges his non-bailable warrants in IHC

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has challenged in Islamabad High Court the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him by the ECP in a contempt of court case.

The ECP and Akbar S. Babar have been made respondents in the petition. Imran, through advocate Babar Awan, has filed a petition in the IHC while taking the plea that ECP has no authority to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan and issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants on October 12 was unconstitutional.

The petitioner stated that issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants by the ECP caused mental discomfort to Imran. The petitioner while praying the court to set aside the order of ECP regarding issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants against the PTI chief stated political rivals too are criticising Imran after the Election Commission has issued his arrest warrants.