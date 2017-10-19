Trials for NYC get underway in KP

PESHAWAR: The trials for various categories of the National Youth Carnival 2017 (NYC) got underway in 210 educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa here Tuesday.

A ceremony to this effect was held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

UET Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Director General Youth Affairs Asfandyar Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports DG Junaid Khan and a large number of students from various institutions were present on the occasion.

The trials in the field of drama, thematic Art, painting, calligraphy, short film, singings, traditional dances, music, Qiraat, spelling bee, sell-it, Naat, declamation and easy writing in English, Urdu, Pashto, bait bazi, quiz competition, business plan, ad making, stand up comedy, extra-ordinary and unique talent, console gaming, chess and spot photography were held.

Around 200,000 students from 210 educational institutions including 29 public, nine private sectors universities, 10 religious seminaries and colleges would take part in the open trials.

DG Youth Affairs Asfandyar Khattak said that trials in all the regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand and Peshawar were being underway.

He said that the trials were being conducted to pick best among the lot for the National Youth Carnival from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Trials are also being conducted in University of Swabi, Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Women University and Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, Hazara University, University of Swat, University of Malakand, Islamia College University Peshawar, educational institutions in Chitral, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST).