UN Corner established at UET

PESHAWAR: The UN Corner has been established at the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

Dr. Stepheni Buri, Head Swiss Cooperation Office, opened the facility in the presence of senior officials.

The initiative was undertaken by the United Nations Information Centre. The partners included the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In her address, Dr. Buri said, Pakistan is among of the 193 member states of the United Nations, making its citizens a part of UN being citizens of the world.

The official said there was a need to provide opportunities to all young people to increase their knowledge about human rights and activities of the UN.

She said the UN Corner would be routinely updated with new publications from all world body agencies including magazines, newsletters, research studies and other publications on human rights.

Dr. Farmanullah Anjum, Regional Head HEC Peshawar said, Pakistan had to perform well to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Dr. Noor Muhammad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, UET Peshawar, said it was a matter of pride for the university to be among the 50 universities in Pakistan that would have the UN Corner.