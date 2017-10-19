JI lashes out at govt for giving mini-budget

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami secretary-general Liaqat Baloch has lashed out at the government for mini-budget in the form of regulatory duties on a number of items, saying it is the outcome of a failed economic policy. Addressing a meeting of JI Youth central advisory council on Wednesday, he asked the rulers to stop exploitation of youths and the students. He said the country’s youth had deep love for Islam and Pakistan and wanted to lead respectable lives. However, he said, youth must be organised for the realisation of their rights. He rejected ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement that the PML-N had nothing to do with the aborted attempt to remove Khatme Nabuwwat oath for legislators and asked if Nawaz Sharif was saying the truth then why no action had been taken so far against those responsible for this ugly conspiracy that enraged the entire Muslim population of the country.