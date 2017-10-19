Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

JI lashes out at govt for giving mini-budget

JI lashes out at govt for giving mini-budget

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami secretary-general Liaqat Baloch has lashed out at the government for mini-budget in the form of regulatory duties on a number of items, saying it is the outcome of a failed economic policy. Addressing a meeting of JI Youth central advisory council on Wednesday, he asked the rulers to stop exploitation of youths and the students. He said the country’s youth had deep love for Islam and Pakistan and wanted to lead respectable lives. However, he said, youth must be organised for the realisation of their rights. He rejected ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement that the PML-N had nothing to do with the aborted attempt to remove Khatme Nabuwwat oath for legislators and asked if Nawaz Sharif was saying the truth then why no action had been taken so far against those responsible for this ugly conspiracy that enraged the entire Muslim population of the country. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement