NUML holds Arabic language conference

Islamabad :Saudi ambassador Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy said that Arabic language can play an effective role to unite Muslim Ummah.

He was addressing on the inaugural session of the two days international conference on Development of Arabic Prose in the 2nd Half of 20th Century as a chief guest organised by the Arabic Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here Wednesday.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep bilateral relations and Saudi Arabia will further increase relations with Pakistan in every field specially in the education sector. He said every effort will be taken to bring Muslim Ummah at one platform.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean Languages Dr Safeer Awan, registrar, directors, national and international scholars, HoDs, faculty and a large number of students attended the inaugural session.

The ambassador said that the topic of the conference is development of Arabic prose is very rich area for research and NUML must be appreciated for organizing international conference on the said topic.

He said people of the both countries have strong cordial and spiritual relations with each other and his country will take every possible step to further enhance the relations between two countries.

Earlier, NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim welcomed the honourable guest and said that every Muslim has strong connection with Arabic as it is the language of the Holy Book Quran and the Hadiths that’s why they have special interest in this language.

