316,858 online admission applications

LAHORE :All the colleges registered for online admission across Punjab have received 316,858 applications since the launch of admission cycle 2017, started on July 27, 2017 through Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed for Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab for processing intermediate admissions applications for their FA, FSC, and ICS programmes.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Online College Admission System (OCAS) provides a web-based facility for applicants to submit admission applications online. OCAS has been developed to provide easy, convenient, efficient and reliable access to students for admissions in the government colleges for higher education. The salient features of the system include 24/7 access, facility to apply from any place with internet access, track admissions application status via college website and integration with BISE results.

Free-of-cost availability of college brochures and online admission forms are added features of the system while it has considerably reduced the visits of students and their parents to colleges, ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit list.