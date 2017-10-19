IGP for foolproof security on Diwali

Police have tightened security ahead of Diwali while the city government has released salaries for the Hindu staff and ordered cleaning up the temples across the megalopolis.

Sindh police chief AD Khowaja has directed all DIGs to ensure foolproof security for Diwali, a statement said on Wednesday. It said the police officers have also been ordered to submit their respective security plans to the AIGP operations.

IGP Khowaja had also asked them to involve notable citizens belonging to the Hindu community in the security preparations to ensure strict vigilance at temples and residential areas, it added.

Advance salary

The city government has chalked out a plan to facilitate the Hindu citizens on the eve of Diwali, an official said. He said Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar had released salaries for the Hindu staff in advance.

The mayor had also directed the relevant departments to ensure proper cleanliness of all temples in the metropolis with special arrangements to remove encroachments and carpeting of streets running parallel to the temples.

Power supply

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, has asked the K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Hindu-majority areas on the eve of Diwali.

In a message, he requested the Hindu citizens to offer special prayers for the prosperity, integrity and peace in Pakistan. He said Diwali was an occasion to renew the commitment to promote interfaith harmony and root out extremism and terrorism. “Diwali is the festival of victory of light over darkness, victory of goodness over evil, and victory of hope over hopelessness,” he added.

All minority communities were free to celebrate their religious festivals in the province, he added. In his message, excise and taxation minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said all minorities living in Sindh had complete freedom of following their religious customs and traditions. “Hindus are playing a constructive and positive role for progress of Sindh and Pakistan too,” he added.