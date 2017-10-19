Commemorative stamp issued in Sir Syed’s honour

The Pakistan Postage has issued a commemorative postage stamp of Rs10 denomination and a souvenir sheet of Rs20 on the 200th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The commemorative postage stamp and the souvenir sheet are available for sale at all major post offices in Pakistan.

The Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) and the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organised a ceremony of the eve of Sir Syed’s 200th birth anniversary. SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said Sir Syed devoted his entire life for emancipation of Muslims of South Asia.