Swat militant among three terrorists arrested

Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Wednesday the arrests of two terrorists belonging to banned religious outfits, as well as of a terrorist from Lyari.

A spokesman said officials of the CTD’s Sectarian Terrorists Intelligence Group raided MPR Colony in Orangi Town and after an encounter arrested Mohammad Shoaib, a militant associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat (TTS), with a pistol.

The man is alleged to be involved in attacks on security forces and several FIRs have been lodged against him at various police stations in Swat. The spokesman said Shoaib had fled Swat and come to Karachi for hiding.

In a separate raid, CTD personnel arrested Waleed Hussain and seized a pistol, a hand grenade and a motorcycle. The motorcycle had been stolen in the Jauharabad police station’s jurisdiction.

Hussain was said to be a hitman, who killed people for money. In January this year, he had allegedly taken a handsome amount from a friend to kill female members of his family. He went to his friend’s house in Orangi Town, where he murdered a woman and injured another. An FIR of the incident was lodged at the Mominabad police station. In 2015 the man had attacked police officials at Bagh-e-Korangi, injuring a policeman.

CTD officials also arrested one Zohaib alias Golden from the Lyari area for his alleged involvement in attacks on police officials. Zohaib had been absconding in several cases registered at the Kalakot police station.