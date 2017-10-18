Motorcycle ambulance

For the provision of timely emergency service in congested areas where the access to ambulances remains an issue, the Punjab government has introduced Free Motorbike Ambulance Service for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Hats off to the chief minister whose endless efforts translated the dream of motorbike ambulance service into reality. It is pertinent to mention here that the service has been introduced in the province under the health reforms programme of the Punjab government which is bent upon paying special attention to improve healthcare system in the province.

The service has been formally started in Lahore and would be launched in rest of the divisions within the next few weeks. According to details, two trained rescuers would be dispatched with necessary first-aid equipment or tools to deal with the emergency situation. As per the plan, the scope of this service will soon be extended to every district of the province. There is no denying the fact that the government has launched this service to serve the ailing humanity and this is the first of its kind motorbike ambulance service in South Asia. It is hoped that the government would remain sincere in its efforts to work on more such projects which are really meant for the welfare of people.

Syed Ali Qasim (Lahore)