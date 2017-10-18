Around two million unintended pregnancies in Pakistan per year

Islamabad: Failure to provide reproductive health services, including family planning, to the poorest women can weaken economies and sabotage progress towards eliminating poverty. The findings made part of ‘The State of World Population 2017,’ published on Tuesday by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

It says that unless inequality is urgently tackled and the poorest women empowered to make their own decisions about their lives, countries could face unrest and threats to peace and to their development goals.

The costs of inequalities, including in sexual and reproductive health and rights, could extend to the entire global community’s goals, adds the new UNFPA report, entitled, “Worlds Apart: Reproductive Health and Rights in an Age of Inequality.”

Economic inequality reinforces and is reinforced by other inequalities, including those in women’s health, where only a privileged few are able to control their fertility, and, as a result, can develop skills, enter the paid labor force and gain economic power.

The report mentions that limited access to family planning translates into 89 million unintended pregnancies and 48 million abortions in developing countries annually. This does not only harm women’s health, but also restricts their ability to join or stay in the paid labour force and move towards financial independence, the report argues. In Pakistan, there are 2 million unintended pregnancies per year.

“Inequality in countries today is not only about the haves and have nots,” said UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem while sharing the findings of the report. “Inequality is increasingly about the cans and cannots. Poor women who lack the means to make their own decisions about family size or who are in poor health because of inadequate reproductive health care dominate the ranks of the cannots.”

In most developing countries, the poorest women have the fewest options for family planning, the least access to antenatal care and are most likely to give birth without the assistance of a doctor or midwife.

Lack of access to related services, such as affordable child care, also stops women from seeking jobs outside the home. For women who are in the labour force, the absence of paid maternity leave and employers’ discrimination against those who become pregnant amount to a motherhood penalty, forcing many women to choose between a career and parenthood.

“Countries that want to tackle economic inequality can start by tackling other inequalities, such as in reproductive health and rights, and tearing down social, institutional and other obstacles that prevent women from realizing their full potential,” Dr. Kanem says.

In his opening remarks of the launch event, UNFPA Country Representative Hassan Mohtashami said that inequality has several dimensions and inequality in provision of reproductive health services for women has great impact on overall economic development of a country. He said that in Ireland, one among each 12500 women die during pregnancy which is one among 98 women in Pakistan. “This is not fate but failure of those who are responsible to take care of women,” he said.

Executive Director National Institute of Population Studies said that Pakistan is known to be the graveyard of good policies. He said that population puts immense pressure on all development policies. “Unless we address this basic issue, no policy can succeed.”

The UNFPA report recommends focusing on the furthest behind first, in line with the United Nations blueprint for achieving sustainable development and inclusive societies by 2030. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has “envisaged a better future, one where we collectively tear down the barriers and correct disparities,” the report states. “Reducing all inequalities needs to be the aim. Some of the most powerful contributions can come from realizing...women’s reproductive rights.”