Wed October 18, 2017
Top Story

October 18, 2017

‘MMA to be revived soon’

‘MMA to be revived soon’

BANNU: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani said on Tuesday that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) would be revived soon. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Milad Park here, he said that some political parties were afraid of the revival of MMA as they fear that the alliance would put an end to their politics. District Nazim Irfan Durrani, Tehsil Nazim Malik Ihsan Khan, Maulana Muhammad Nawaz and others were present on the occasion. Durrani said that the MMA government in its tenure had carried out record development projects in the province and had brought about a revolution in the education department.

