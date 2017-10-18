Govt determined to eradicate terrorism: Ahsan

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said here on Tuesday the government was determined to eradicate terrorism and make defence of the country stronger.

Addressing recruits of Rangers at their passing-out parade, he said, "Terrorists are under siege and we will not sit idle until ending terrorism.” He congratulated the new recruits on completing their basic training and induction in the Punjab Rangers. He said the National Action Plan was an important component in the fight against extremism.

"We have to stay determined and keep focus on the three guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “We will have to keep an eye on our weaknesses and have to be proud of our successes.”

The minister said the Pakistan Rangers were playing an effective role in the defence of Pakistan. "We can foil every conspiracy with national solidarity, power of faith and discipline," he added.

Ahsan said martyred Captain Hasnain went beyond the call of duty and set a glorious example for others. "We have to keep afloat the green flag of Pakistan and let nobody undermine integrity of Pakistan.”

He said protection of the borders of the country was a guarantee of well-being in this world and the hereafter. He told the Rangers that they were fortunate that Allah has given them an opportunity to fulfil the duty of defence of the country. "Those who spend sleepless nights at borders for the defence of the motherland are favourites of Allah.”

The minister said in the last four years, the government defeated terrorism, ended energy shortages and stabilised the economy and now "we have to make Pakistan an Asian tiger". He said peace and stability were imperative for progress in Pakistan.

“The projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a cause of prosperity and progress in the country and the region," he added. The minister said, "The evil eyes of the enemy are on the projects of CPEC but these elements will not succeed in their designs.”