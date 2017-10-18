Ecolean to expand operations in Pakistan

Lahore: Ecolean, the global producer of lightweight packaging solutions for liquid food, for chilled and ambient distribution, as part of its continuous growth strategy, has announced its expansion plan with a new factory in Pakistan, in a simple yet graceful event held at the ground breaking site at the Sundar Industrial Area, Lahore. The ground breaking was done by the Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan H.E. Ms. Ingrid Johansson, and was attended by Mr. Peter L. Nilsson, CEO Ecolean Group, Mr. Kamran Khan Managing Director Ecolean Pakistan (Pvt) Limited along with his senior management, the clients, dignitaries, functionaries, businessmen, and the media.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Johansson said: ‘Today’s ground-breaking ceremony marks the start of a technologically ground breaking factory. The establishment of Ecolean in Lahore is another example of Sweden’s interest in Pakistan’s promising business opportunities.’

Ecolean is experiencing continued growth in the Asian markets, in order to meet its growing customer base. The new factory is part of its investment and development plans for Pakistan that will help it timely meet its customers’ demand.***