Not even a little difference among govt, judiciary, army: Ahsan

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that his recent statement was not against the army.

Talking to the media here outside the house of martyred Capt Hasnain, Ahsan said that there was not even a little difference among the government, judiciary and army. "We all ride the same boat and have to do our part to steer through the storm," added the interior minister. Ahsan said that he gave a statement, which was discussed and explained by the army, and the matter was closed.

The minister said both the government and the army were mutually supporting each other, and it is essential to Pakistan for its prosperity and security. "The army is ever ready to defend the country and any country possessing such brave souls cannot be defeated by any power."

He noted that any Pakistani – whatever his caste, creed, sect or religion might be – wasproud of the country. "The army, security forces and all citizens of Pakistan are ready and striving towards making a better Pakistan," added the interior minister.

Referring to the recent rescue of the Canadian-American couple, he said more could be achieved through close cooperation of all stakeholders and, "we hope that all international powers and countries affected by terrorism in this region will cooperate with Pakistan".

"We want this region to be peaceful and want peace to return to Afghanistan," he added. The interior minister said Pakistan was also fighting an economic war and by 2025 would become an economic power.

Meanwhile, Capt Hasnain, martyred in a blast in Kurram Agency along with three other soldiers on Sunday morning, was laid to rest in his native town with full military honours. Capt Hasnain was injured in the explosion and had succumbed to his injuries at the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram Agency. The funeral prayers for the martyred officer were held in his native village Dholar Wala and attended by civilian and military officials and a large number of citizens.