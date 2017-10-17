Privatisation plan of Landikotal hospital protested

LANDIKOTAL: The Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP) on Monday staged protest against the privatisation of the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal.

PJDP supporters and leaders holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-privatisation slogans marched in Landikotal bazaar.

Later, they gathered at the Iqra Chowk in Landikotal and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Addressing the rally, PJDP Fata president Daulat Shah Afridi said the government should take people into confident before they privatising the hospital.

“We are being kept in the dark as the residents are not aware whether the privatisation of the hospital will give them relief and facilitate patients or it was a business deal settled between the two tycoons,” he said.

They appealed to the high-ups to revise the decision and find other solution so that the hospital could be used to provide healthcare to the patients.