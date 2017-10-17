3 POs among 50 arrested in Nowshera search

NOWSHERA: The police arrested 50 suspects, including three proclaimed offenders (POs), during search operations in various areas in the district on Monday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mehmood said the police launched search and strike operations in

various areas falling in the limits of the Akora Khattak, Nizampur and Marhatti police stations and arrested 50 suspects.

Commandoes, Elite Squad, bomb disposal unit (BDU), Special Intelligence Unit, K-9 Unit and lady constables took part in the operations, the official added.

He said that the law-enforcers checked 100 rented houses and recovered a gun, two pistols and two kilograms of hashish.

The DPO said that search and strike operations would continue in the district to maintain law and order.