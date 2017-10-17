Women at work

In Pakistan more than 75 percent of women face different types of harassment on a daily basis. Harassment has become a serious issue which must be dealt with in an efficient manner. The criminal silence of our society has nurtured an environment where victims keep suffering while the criminals roam free. Our society asks women to remain silent and doesn’t allow them to discuss such incidents with anyone. Women do not feel safe when going out alone.

They face harassment at education institutions as well. This is why many girls are still being denied an education since a majority of parents are afraid of sending their daughters to schools and colleges. We should build a society where women should feel free so that they can achieve their dreams. They shouldn’t be allowed to suffer in silence and should be encouraged to report such incidents. Proper laws should be introduced to tackle the issue.

Rabeesa Shakeel (Karachi)