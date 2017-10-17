Sri Lanka to visit Pakistan: SLC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket authority said Monday it will go ahead with its tour of Pakistan later this month for the third and final Twenty20 match despite security concerns expressed by several players.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said its executive committee agreed unanimously that the October 29 match in Lahore should go ahead as scheduled following reassurances of the best possible security.

The board said it “confirmed its commitment to play the third T20” in Lahore following assessments made by both Sri Lankan and Pakistan government authorities, independent security experts and the International Cricket Council.

“Accordingly, the selection committee of the SLC will finalise a squad of 22 by Tuesday and announce the final 15 on Friday,” the SLC said in a statement.SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala will accompany the team to Lahore, the statement added. —AFP

Our correspondent from Lahore adds: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has said that Sri Lanka team would play the third T20I against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 29.

Talking to journalists on his arrival from New Zealand on Monday, after attending the ICC meeting, Sethi said that the chief of Sri Lanka Cricket had confirmed that their team would play the third T20 in Lahore. The Sri Lankan team’s hard stance on visiting Lahore on the given day was softened after their team support staff showed their willingness to visit Pakistan.