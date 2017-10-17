6th National Rescue Challenge inaugurated

LAHORE :Rescue-1122 DG Dr. Rizwan Naseer inaugurated 6th National Rescue Challenge at Emergency Services Academy on Monday.

DG said such healthy competitions were necessary for improvement in professional skills. He announced that next year there would be an International Rescue Challenge. International Mentor for Disaster Response Force Pakistan Edward G. Pearns was also present on this occasion.

14 rescue teams from Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue wardens from Sialkot and Lahore University of Management Science are participating in seven challenges including trauma, fire fighting, water rescue, swimming, deep well rescue and height rescue challenges. Edward Pearns said despite the geographic differences, we have shared history. “I am happy to see the development of emergency services in Pakistan in 13 years,” he said. He said Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Rescue-1122 had improved significantly and hoped the same would be notified as an International Disaster Response Force very soon. He appreciated the initiative of Motorbike Ambulance Service in Punjab.

Cleanup: Police and Town Municipal Administration conducted a joint anti-encroachment operation in Rung Mahal and Mochi Gate area on Monday. SHO Rung Mahal led the operation with a large number of police personnel and removed encroachments from roads. Police booked two persons for violation and initiated legal proceedings against them.

Four arrested: Police Station Iqbal Town Monday arrested four suspects, confiscated weapons and drugs in an operation. Police arrested four suspects and confiscated four pistols and 21 bullets from their possession. Police also arrested six drug peddlers and seized 16 liters of alcohol from them. Separate cases were registered cases against the accused.

Police arrested six gangsters and recovered Rs 3,00,000 from them. Police also arrested one proclaimed offender, seven target offenders and seven court absconders.property reclaimed: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Monday reclaimed an expatriate’s house worth Rs five million. OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said Zahida Shehnaz Majeed, settled in USA, filed a complaint that tenant has refused to pay rent or vacate the house situated at Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore. Afzaal Bhatti said DOPC, Lahore made efforts and reclaimed the house.