‘Pakistan behind the headlines’ explores rural life

LAHORE :A photo exhibition, Pakistan behind the headlines, by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council, opened at Alhamra Art Gallery on Monday and will conclude on Friday.

'Pakistan behind the headlines' explores the lives and stories of the people of Pakistan especially rural areas, including Fata, Timergara, Chaman and Dera Murad Jamali. It also narrates the story of poor people living in big cities like Peshawar and Karachi. The photographs are taken by an artist Sa’adia Khan who is a renowned photojournalist.

The exhibition was first screened in 2015 in Peshawar and Islamabad, followed by London. This year, it reaches Lahore and Karachi. MSF Country Representative Catherine Moody said at the opening ceremony, “the purpose of the exhibition is to show that beyond the headlines of insecurity and violence in Pakistan, are real people; men, women and children trying to carry on ordinary daily life. The exhibition celebrates their resilience and courage, but also highlights the difficulties they face in accessing such basic needs of health care.” Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan said on the occasion, “MSF is doing a great service to humanity and this exhibition is very well executing their objectives and principles. Lahore Arts Council highly acknowledges MSF’s efforts and is proud to collaborate with them to serve humanity as much as we could do. “The photographer, Sa’adia Khan stated, “My work with MSF has taken me to remote areas in Pakistan, and I am deeply privileged to have experienced and witnessed first-hand the doctors who work tirelessly in regions otherwise deprived of even the most skeletal and basic medical facilities.”

MSF is one of the few international medical associations working in rural areas especially Fata. Currently it has medical activities at seven locations, including Peshawar, Bajaur Agency, Chaman, Dera Murad Jamali, Quetta, Timergara and Karachi.

Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors without Borders, is an international medical association proving emergency medical care in Pakistan to those affected by natural disasters, conflicts or lack of access to healthcare, since 1986. MSF teams are currently providing free medical services in Fata, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces. MSF relies solely on private financial contributions from individuals around the world and does not accept funding from any government, donor agency or military or politically-affiliated group for its activities in Pakistan.