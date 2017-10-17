ANP urges city’s Pashtuns to vaccinate children against polio

In a bid to dispel the negative propaganda against polio vaccination among the Pashtun community, the Awami National Party (ANP) has urged Pashtun residents in the metropolis to cooperate with health workers and ensure their children were properly vaccinated.

In a statement on Monday, ANP Sindh chief Senator Shahi Syed appealed to Pashtun parents to have their children vaccinated during the upcoming anti-polio campaign. “All propaganda against polio drops is baseless. Such vaccinations are important to protect our children against diseases,” he said.

The ANP is a Pashtun-dominant political party with a strong presence in the city’s Pashtun populated neighbourhoods. Officials involved in anti-polio efforts claim that most polio cases and refusal incidents are reported in Pashtun-dominated areas.