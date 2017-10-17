Murad orders action over woman’s abduction in Umerkot

Taking notice of the kidnapping of a woman from the Lal Bagh village in Umerkot, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued directives to the Mirpurkas commissioner and DIG for safe recovery of the lady. He also ordered them to ensure security measures for everyone living there, particularly religious monitories.

On Sunday, police had arrested two men in the case pertaining to the kidnapping of a married Hindu woman in Sebhari Bheel Mohla village, Umerkot. The police action came after members of the Bheel community staged a protest demonstration that led to suspension of vehicular traffic for eight hours.

The protesters said that Naseeban, wife of Narso Bheel, was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by some members of the Halepoto clan within the remit of the Khokhrapar police station. They complained that the police failed to help them in recovery of the abducted woman.

The woman's husband lodged an FIR against Muhammad Halepoto, Haroon Halepoto, Sikandar Halepoto, Ganbo Helepoto, Talib Samoo under the antiterrorism law. Another set of orders issued by the chief minister yesterday pertained to the health department as he directed officials to dispatch medical teams to different villages of Jhudo, Mirpurkhas, where a number of children have reportedly been suffering from chickenpox. He directed the officials to provide medical aid at the earliest and report back to him.

Directives for district admins

Through his chief secretary, the CM has also issued directives to all commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officer of the district administration to keep a close coordination with the people of their respective areas.

“Our people must be looked after properly, particularly in terms of their security and solution of their day to day issues,” he said. The deputy commissioners must visit their cities, health facilities and schools so that their functioning could be ensured in the public interest, he ordered. Shah also issued similar instructions to police and the local government representatives.

Bilawal offers condolences

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday offered condolence to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali on the death of his brother-in-law. During his visit to the CM House, Bilwal prayed for the chief minister’s brother-in-law, Dr Syed Asad Raza Shah, who passed away on Thursday.