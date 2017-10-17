Standard Chartered to raise $100mln

KARACHI: Standard Chartered has committed to raise $100 million by 2020 through “Seeing is Believing” – its global initiative to fund eye health projects, a statement said on Monday. Since 2003, “Seeing is Believing” has invested over $95 million in projects, reaching 150 million people through work to restore sight, prevent blindness and educate communities about the importance of eye care, it added. Over four million people have had their sight restored by surgeries supported by it. Shazad Dada, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Pakistan, said that there is a lot that needs to be done to eliminate avoidable blindness.