Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Standard Chartered to raise $100mln

Standard Chartered to raise $100mln

KARACHI: Standard Chartered has committed to raise $100 million by 2020 through “Seeing is Believing” – its global initiative to fund eye health projects, a statement said on Monday. Since 2003, “Seeing is Believing” has invested over $95 million in projects, reaching 150 million people through work to restore sight, prevent blindness and educate communities about the importance of eye care, it added. Over four million people have had their sight restored by surgeries supported by it. Shazad Dada, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Pakistan, said that there is a lot that needs to be done to eliminate avoidable blindness.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement