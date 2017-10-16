Mon October 16, 2017
National

October 16, 2017

Man kills mother in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A man killed his mother after a verbal clash with her in Mian Gujjar area here on Sunday. Police said one Anwar Zeb opened fire on her mother Shamsul Huda after a verbal clash, killing her on the spot. A neighbor was also wounded in the indiscriminate firing. Police later conducted raids and arrested the accused with the weapon used in the incident.

