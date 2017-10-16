Weapons found in water tank

The paramilitary force on Sunday claimed recovering a huge cache of weapons during a raid conducted in District Malir.

A spokesman for Sindh Rangers said the personnel carried out an intelligence based raid at a house situated in Memon Goth. The place was said to be a hideout of notorious Lyari gangster Baba Ladla; the weapons were found buried in an underground water tank.

The weapons included four submachine guns, two 30 bore pistols, an M-16 rifle, a repeater, a 7mm rifle, 21 magazines of different weapons and over 800 rounds of ammunition of different gun calibres. Further investigations are underway.

A day earlier, the paramilitary force had claimed recovering hidden stockpiles of weapons, in operations conducted in different parts of the city.

The force’s spokesman stated that in as per intelligence gathered by the personnel, a huge cache of weapons was found buried at a plot in Liaquatabad.

The cache included a 9mm and a 7mm rifle with 6 magazines, an 8mm rifle with four magazines, two magazines of 22 bore pistol and 365 rounds of ammunition of different guns.

On Friday too the Rangers personnel had claimed recovering weapons belonging to notorious gangsters Lala Imran and Ghafoor alias Chotu of the Baba Ladla gang.

They found the weapons from a house they conducted a raid on, on a tip-off, in Memon Goth. The weapons included five submachine guns, two 9mm pistols, three 30 bore pistols, two 32 bore pistols, a hand grenade, an Avan launcher, 21 magazines of different weapons and more than 850 rounds of ammunition. Further investigations are underway.